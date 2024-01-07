AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Oak Harvest Investment Services

Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 29.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,166 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for about 1.8% of Oak Harvest Investment Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $8,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.0% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 372,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,154,000 after buying an additional 17,879 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 9,979.7% during the second quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 135,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,279,000 after buying an additional 134,327 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 11.6% during the second quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 358,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,351,000 after buying an additional 37,368 shares during the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% during the first quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $486,807,000. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbbVie news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

NYSE ABBV opened at $162.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.50. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $168.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 169.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group dropped their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.81.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ABBV

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.