AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Releases Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.720-2.760 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.900. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AbbVie also updated its FY 2023 guidance to 11.040-11.080 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABBV. Raymond James raised their target price on AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Barclays upgraded AbbVie from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a hold rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $166.81.

AbbVie Price Performance

AbbVie stock opened at $162.14 on Friday. AbbVie has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $168.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $146.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The stock has a market cap of $291.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.50.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 169.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AbbVie

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABBV. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

