Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Accolade from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Accolade from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Accolade from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Accolade in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Accolade from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.87.

Get Accolade alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACCD

Accolade Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACCD opened at $11.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $849.20 million, a P/E ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.24 and its 200-day moving average is $10.99. Accolade has a 52-week low of $6.33 and a 52-week high of $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $96.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.09 million. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 37.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.66) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Accolade will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Accolade in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Accolade in the third quarter valued at $28,000. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Accolade by 46.6% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Accolade in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Accolade by 6,063.2% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares in the last quarter. 73.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Accolade

(Get Free Report)

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.