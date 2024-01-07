Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share, Northland Capmk Forecasts (NASDAQ:AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk boosted their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 3rd. Northland Capmk analyst G. Richard now anticipates that the semiconductor manufacturer will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.47. The consensus estimate for Advanced Micro Devices’ current full-year earnings is $1.92 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.69 EPS.

AMD has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.50.

Shares of AMD opened at $138.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.22. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $60.05 and a 52-week high of $151.05. The company has a market capitalization of $221.73 billion, a PE ratio of 1,154.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.70.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at $394,117,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at $394,117,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,908,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 336.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

