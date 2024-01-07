agilon health Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:AGL)

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 12,219 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,212% compared to the typical daily volume of 931 put options.

agilon health Trading Down 28.6 %

Shares of NYSE:AGL opened at $8.63 on Friday. agilon health has a 12-month low of $7.59 and a 12-month high of $29.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -39.23 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.46 and a 200-day moving average of $16.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). agilon health had a negative return on equity of 8.18% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that agilon health will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at agilon health

Institutional Investors Weigh In On agilon health

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Schwaneke purchased 22,300 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $250,206.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,265.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of agilon health by 241.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of agilon health by 41.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of agilon health by 83.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of agilon health by 73.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of agilon health in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on AGL. Truist Financial downgraded agilon health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded agilon health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on agilon health from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded agilon health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded agilon health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.25.

agilon health Company Profile

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it served approximately 269,500 medicare advantage members and 89,000 Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

Featured Stories

