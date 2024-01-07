Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Receives $317.42 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $316.45.

Several brokerages have issued reports on APD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 0.0 %

APD stock opened at $270.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $60.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.84. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52 week low of $251.63 and a 52 week high of $320.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $271.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.04. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $252.34 per share, with a total value of $2,523,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 659,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,461,884.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air Products and Chemicals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.8% in the second quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 24,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,337,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.5% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 69,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,764,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.9% in the third quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 5,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 28.5% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,510,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Get Free Report

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.