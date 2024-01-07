Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
AIRG stock opened at $3.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.08 and its 200 day moving average is $3.93. Airgain has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $8.50. The firm has a market cap of $37.48 million, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 0.86.
Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $13.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.03 million. Airgain had a negative net margin of 15.43% and a negative return on equity of 17.59%. Research analysts predict that Airgain will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.
