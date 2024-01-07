Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) Downgraded by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler cut shares of Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $1.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $2.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AKTS. B. Riley lowered Akoustis Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $9.25 to $1.75 in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Akoustis Technologies from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ AKTS opened at $0.77 on Thursday. Akoustis Technologies has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $4.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.87.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The technology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.09). Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 226.21% and a negative return on equity of 71.24%. The company had revenue of $7.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 million. Analysts forecast that Akoustis Technologies will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 20.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,826 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,871 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 135,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 24,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 10,106 shares in the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters segments.

