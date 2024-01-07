Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) Price Target Raised to C$17.00

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN – Free Report) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC decreased their price objective on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$22.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Desjardins raised their price objective on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.
Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.
