Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) Price Target Raised to C$17.00

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN – Free Report) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC decreased their price objective on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$22.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Desjardins raised their price objective on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Get Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on AD.UN

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) Price Performance

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) Company Profile

AD.UN stock opened at C$16.34 on Thursday. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust has a 52-week low of C$12.56 and a 52-week high of C$18.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$743.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.02.

(Get Free Report)

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.