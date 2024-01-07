Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Receives $14.18 Average Price Target from Analysts

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.40.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Alector in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Alector in a report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Alector from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Alector in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Alector from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

In other Alector news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 23,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $132,500.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,019,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,226,846.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Gary Romano sold 5,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $27,994.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 202,314 shares in the company, valued at $1,124,865.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 23,831 shares of Alector stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total transaction of $132,500.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,019,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,226,846.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 33,440 shares of company stock valued at $185,926 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Euclidean Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Alector by 33.3% during the third quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC now owns 1,307,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,475,000 after buying an additional 326,964 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Alector by 33.5% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 778,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,042,000 after purchasing an additional 195,411 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Alector by 92.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,337,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,293 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Alector by 10.1% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 5,509 shares during the period. Finally, AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Alector during the third quarter worth $124,000. 69.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ALEC opened at $7.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.17 and its 200-day moving average is $6.27. Alector has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $9.86. The firm has a market cap of $630.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 0.78.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $9.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.00 million. Alector had a negative net margin of 146.80% and a negative return on equity of 74.78%. Research analysts predict that Alector will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

