American Tower Co. Expected to Earn Q4 2023 Earnings of $2.13 Per Share (NYSE:AMT)

American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of American Tower in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.12. The consensus estimate for American Tower’s current full-year earnings is $9.38 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for American Tower’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.93.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $214.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $99.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. American Tower has a 12 month low of $154.58 and a 12 month high of $235.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $202.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.40.

Institutional Trading of American Tower

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 444.45%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

