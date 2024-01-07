Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $18.44 Per Share

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Amgen in a report released on Thursday, January 4th. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $18.44 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $18.30. The consensus estimate for Amgen’s current full-year earnings is $18.64 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q3 2024 earnings at $4.44 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.66 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.98 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.91 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.09 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $19.59 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $267.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $291.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.71.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $303.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $162.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $274.38 and its 200 day moving average is $260.18. Amgen has a 1 year low of $211.71 and a 1 year high of $305.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 165.37%. Amgen’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.70 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.55%.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at $7,659,959.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,968,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter worth $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter worth $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 520.0% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

