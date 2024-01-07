Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Downgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $200.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ADI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Analog Devices from $213.00 to $206.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $204.74.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $186.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $92.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.37. Analog Devices has a 52 week low of $154.99 and a 52 week high of $202.77.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 26.94%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.60%.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total value of $1,970,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,860.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total value of $1,970,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,860.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $3,129,199.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,982.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Analog Devices

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Analog Devices by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 331.4% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter worth $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 66.3% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

