Analysts Issue Forecasts for GitLab Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:GTLB)

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of GitLab in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp analyst J. Celino forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.89) per share for the year. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for GitLab’s current full-year earnings is ($0.89) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for GitLab’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.62) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.45) EPS.

Get GitLab alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GTLB. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of GitLab from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of GitLab in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of GitLab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of GitLab from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of GitLab in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.80.

GitLab Price Performance

NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $57.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 0.50. GitLab has a 1-year low of $26.24 and a 1-year high of $67.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.65.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $149.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.54 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 79.11% and a negative return on equity of 19.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GitLab

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GitLab in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,441,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of GitLab by 654.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 786,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,189,000 after purchasing an additional 682,138 shares in the last quarter. SQN Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of GitLab in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,609,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GitLab in the second quarter valued at approximately $693,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of GitLab by 104.1% in the third quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 67,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 34,550 shares in the last quarter. 54.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GitLab news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 155,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.98, for a total transaction of $7,281,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other GitLab news, CAO Erin Mannix sold 1,322 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $85,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 67,370 shares in the company, valued at $4,379,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 155,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.98, for a total transaction of $7,281,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,832,173 shares of company stock valued at $109,628,916 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

About GitLab

(Get Free Report)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.