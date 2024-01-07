Analysts Issue Forecasts for GitLab Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:GTLB)

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of GitLab in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp analyst J. Celino forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.89) per share for the year. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for GitLab’s current full-year earnings is ($0.89) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for GitLab’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.62) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.45) EPS.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GTLB. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of GitLab from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of GitLab in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of GitLab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of GitLab from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of GitLab in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.80.
GitLab Price Performance
NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $57.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 0.50. GitLab has a 1-year low of $26.24 and a 1-year high of $67.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.65.
GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $149.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.54 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 79.11% and a negative return on equity of 19.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On GitLab
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GitLab in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,441,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of GitLab by 654.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 786,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,189,000 after purchasing an additional 682,138 shares in the last quarter. SQN Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of GitLab in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,609,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GitLab in the second quarter valued at approximately $693,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of GitLab by 104.1% in the third quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 67,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 34,550 shares in the last quarter. 54.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other GitLab news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 155,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.98, for a total transaction of $7,281,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other GitLab news, CAO Erin Mannix sold 1,322 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $85,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 67,370 shares in the company, valued at $4,379,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 155,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.98, for a total transaction of $7,281,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,832,173 shares of company stock valued at $109,628,916 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 28.04% of the company’s stock.
About GitLab
GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.
