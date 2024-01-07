Analysts Issue Forecasts for Ovintiv Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.13 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.33. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $6.66 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 23.46%.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on OVV. Citigroup set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ovintiv from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.94.

OVV opened at $43.67 on Friday. Ovintiv has a 52 week low of $32.07 and a 52 week high of $52.47. The company has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.33, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OVV. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 14,978 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $525,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $715,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 4,895 shares in the last quarter. 98.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $569,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,169.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Meghan Nicole Eilers sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $289,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,644.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Nance sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $569,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,169.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently 11.90%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

