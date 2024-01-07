Analysts Offer Predictions for Freeport-McMoRan Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Freeport-McMoRan in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the natural resource company will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.52. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Freeport-McMoRan’s current full-year earnings is $1.54 per share.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on FCX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Eight Capital set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.46.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Shares of FCX stock opened at $41.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Freeport-McMoRan has a twelve month low of $32.83 and a twelve month high of $46.73.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.27%.

Institutional Trading of Freeport-McMoRan

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 98,120.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,353,320 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $454,133,000 after acquiring an additional 11,341,761 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,698,016 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $355,838,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410,429 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter worth about $160,160,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter worth about $141,407,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,495,524 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,379,818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630,991 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

