Analysts Set Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) PT at C$13.25

Shares of Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$13.25.

ARE has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$10.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$11.50 to C$10.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th.

Aecon Group Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of TSE:ARE opened at C$13.67 on Thursday. Aecon Group has a 52-week low of C$8.42 and a 52-week high of C$14.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$844.53 million, a P/E ratio of 6.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.92, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.24 billion. Aecon Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 3.60%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aecon Group will post 0.8298413 earnings per share for the current year.

Aecon Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd were paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.89%.

Insider Activity at Aecon Group

In other news, Director John Michael Beck acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$9.81 per share, with a total value of C$98,100.00. In other Aecon Group news, Senior Officer Adam Robert Borgatti sold 10,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.07, for a total transaction of C$121,282.39. Also, Director John Michael Beck bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$9.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$98,100.00. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aecon Group Company Profile

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

Featured Stories

