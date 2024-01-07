Analysts Set Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Price Target at $31.80

Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.80.

BOX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of BOX from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of BOX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th.

BOX opened at $24.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.48 and its 200-day moving average is $26.98. BOX has a 1-year low of $23.29 and a 1-year high of $34.98. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.36, a PEG ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 0.91.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. BOX had a net margin of 4.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $261.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.37 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that BOX will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $311,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,451,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,747,401.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $311,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,451,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,747,401.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $242,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,058,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,080,575.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,000 shares of company stock worth $1,213,300. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of BOX

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BOX by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,922,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $363,967,000 after acquiring an additional 48,626 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of BOX by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,132,385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $148,465,000 after acquiring an additional 70,129 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of BOX by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 5,449,887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,942,000 after acquiring an additional 349,976 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in BOX during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,797,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in BOX by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,379,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,537,000 after purchasing an additional 158,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

About BOX

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

