Analysts Set Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Target Price at $14.82

Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.82.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHGG shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Chegg from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Chegg from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Chegg from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Chegg from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.

In other Chegg news, CFO Andrew J. Brown sold 16,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $169,548.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,058.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders sold 18,901 shares of company stock valued at $189,984 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sylebra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Chegg in the third quarter valued at about $61,286,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Chegg by 144.8% during the second quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 8,967,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,635,000 after acquiring an additional 5,305,250 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg during the fourth quarter worth about $45,304,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg during the second quarter worth about $15,683,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Chegg by 81.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,940,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Chegg stock opened at $10.78 on Thursday. Chegg has a twelve month low of $7.32 and a twelve month high of $26.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $157.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.03 million. Chegg had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 2.02%. On average, analysts forecast that Chegg will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support learner with their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and skills and other, including skills, advertising services, print textbooks, and eTextbooks.

