Analysts Set Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG) Price Target at $454.63

Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $454.63.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EG. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Everest Group from $429.00 to $449.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Everest Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Everest Group from $408.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Everest Group from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Everest Group from $455.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th.

Everest Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Everest Group stock opened at $371.41 on Thursday. Everest Group has a fifty-two week low of $331.08 and a fifty-two week high of $417.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $382.74.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $14.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.18 by $3.96. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Everest Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 15.57%. Analysts anticipate that Everest Group will post 55.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everest Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio is 13.00%.

About Everest Group

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

