Analysts Set Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) Price Target at $4.17

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.17.
OTLK has been the subject of several research reports. Capital One Financial raised Outlook Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price target on Outlook Therapeutics from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised Outlook Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $1.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.
OTLK stock opened at $0.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $99.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.22. Outlook Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $2.03.
Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.
