Analysts Set Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) Price Target at $4.17

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.17.

OTLK has been the subject of several research reports. Capital One Financial raised Outlook Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price target on Outlook Therapeutics from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised Outlook Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $1.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTLK. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 56,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 9,225 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 18.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 9,911 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 9,973 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OTLK stock opened at $0.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $99.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.22. Outlook Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $2.03.

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

