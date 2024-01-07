Analysts Set Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Target Price at $51.14

Shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.14.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ryan Specialty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ryan Specialty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.

Shares of Ryan Specialty stock opened at $42.29 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.98 and a beta of 0.42. Ryan Specialty has a 12 month low of $35.10 and a 12 month high of $50.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The company had revenue of $501.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.92 million. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 42.39%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ryan Specialty will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ryan Specialty news, Director David P. Bolger sold 10,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.58, for a total value of $471,656.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,798,394.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 54.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RYAN. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Ryan Specialty by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $515,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $380,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ryan Specialty by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,747,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006,018 shares in the last quarter. 34.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

