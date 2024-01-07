Analysts Set Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Target Price at $99.09

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.09.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $95.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of -244.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.32 and its 200-day moving average is $90.66. Stanley Black & Decker has a fifty-two week low of $73.12 and a fifty-two week high of $104.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.70%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is -830.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Graham Robinson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $183,660.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,526.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stanley Black & Decker

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,603,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774,661 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 21.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,727,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,267,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789,383 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 8.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,785,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $949,648,000 after buying an additional 874,617 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,519,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $517,223,000 after buying an additional 87,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 113,894.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,804,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,943,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800,671 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

