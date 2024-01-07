Analyzing Spectaire (NASDAQ:SPEC) & Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI)

Spectaire (NASDAQ:SPEC – Get Free Report) and Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Spectaire and Quantum-Si’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Spectaire alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spectaire N/A N/A -$1.76 million N/A N/A Quantum-Si N/A N/A -$132.44 million ($0.76) -2.46

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spectaire 0 1 0 0 2.00 Quantum-Si 0 2 1 0 2.33

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Spectaire and Quantum-Si, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Spectaire currently has a consensus target price of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 48.81%. Quantum-Si has a consensus target price of $2.33, indicating a potential upside of 24.78%. Given Spectaire’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Spectaire is more favorable than Quantum-Si.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.1% of Spectaire shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.7% of Quantum-Si shares are owned by institutional investors. 70.1% of Spectaire shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 29.0% of Quantum-Si shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Spectaire and Quantum-Si’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spectaire N/A N/A -34.60% Quantum-Si N/A -29.22% -26.93%

Risk and Volatility

Spectaire has a beta of -0.28, indicating that its stock price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quantum-Si has a beta of 3.04, indicating that its stock price is 204% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Quantum-Si beats Spectaire on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spectaire

(Get Free Report)

Spectaire Holdings Inc. provides solutions that measure, manage, and reduce carbon dioxide equivalent and other greenhouse gas emissions. The company offers AireCore, a micro-mass-spectrometer device that monitors, tracks, and meets emissions targets. It serves the logistics, energy, agriculture, academics, and indoor air industries. The company is based in Watertown, Massachusetts.

About Quantum-Si

(Get Free Report)

Quantum-Si incorporated, a life sciences company, engages in the development of protein detection platform to enable Next Generation Protein Sequencing (NGPS). The company's platform is comprised of the Carbon automated sample preparation instrument; the Platinum single-molecule detection and NGPS instrument with Time-Domain Sequencing chip; the Quantum-Si Cloud data analysis software; and reagent kits for use with its instruments. The company was founded in 2013 is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Spectaire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectaire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.