AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.05) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.08). The company issued revenue guidance of $79.1 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $81.95 million. AngioDynamics also updated its FY 2024 guidance to -0.420–0.350 EPS.

AngioDynamics Stock Down 19.9 %

AngioDynamics stock opened at $6.21 on Friday. AngioDynamics has a 12-month low of $5.72 and a 12-month high of $15.95. The stock has a market cap of $247.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.81 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.81.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 1.18% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $78.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AngioDynamics will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ANGO. StockNews.com began coverage on AngioDynamics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on AngioDynamics from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on AngioDynamics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on AngioDynamics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AngioDynamics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AngioDynamics by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,385,401 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $77,030,000 after buying an additional 96,790 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,261,474 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,109 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,750,872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,255,000 after purchasing an additional 46,173 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,589,323 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $52,977,000 after purchasing an additional 38,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,074,556 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,451,000 after purchasing an additional 64,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc provides invasive medical devices used by professional healthcare providers for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease and oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium for treatment of peripheral arterial disease.

