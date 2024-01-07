AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.420–0.350 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $320.0 million-$325.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $329.1 million. AngioDynamics also updated its FY24 guidance to ($0.42)-($0.35) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on AngioDynamics from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James reduced their price target on AngioDynamics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on AngioDynamics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on AngioDynamics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGO opened at $6.21 on Friday. AngioDynamics has a 52-week low of $5.72 and a 52-week high of $15.95. The stock has a market cap of $247.45 million, a P/E ratio of 38.81 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.04 and its 200 day moving average is $7.81.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 1.18% and a net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $78.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. AngioDynamics’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AngioDynamics will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANGO. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in AngioDynamics by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 93,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in AngioDynamics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 41,539 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AngioDynamics by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 38,798 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in AngioDynamics by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in AngioDynamics by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,691 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics, Inc provides invasive medical devices used by professional healthcare providers for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease and oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium for treatment of peripheral arterial disease.

