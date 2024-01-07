AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) vs. SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV) Financial Analysis

SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV – Get Free Report) and AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SANUWAVE Health and AngioDynamics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SANUWAVE Health $16.74 million 1.60 -$10.29 million ($0.07) -0.34 AngioDynamics $335.89 million 0.74 -$52.44 million $0.16 38.81

SANUWAVE Health has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AngioDynamics. SANUWAVE Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AngioDynamics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Volatility and Risk

20.2% of SANUWAVE Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.5% of AngioDynamics shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.4% of SANUWAVE Health shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of AngioDynamics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

SANUWAVE Health has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AngioDynamics has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SANUWAVE Health and AngioDynamics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SANUWAVE Health -276.15% N/A -170.98% AngioDynamics 1.92% -1.18% -0.90%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for SANUWAVE Health and AngioDynamics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SANUWAVE Health 0 0 0 0 N/A AngioDynamics 0 0 3 0 3.00

AngioDynamics has a consensus target price of $16.33, suggesting a potential upside of 163.02%. Given AngioDynamics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AngioDynamics is more favorable than SANUWAVE Health.

Summary

AngioDynamics beats SANUWAVE Health on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SANUWAVE Health

SANUWAVE Health, Inc., a shock wave technology company, researches, develops, and commercializes noninvasive, high-energy, and acoustic shock waves for regenerative medicine and other applications in the United States and internationally. Its shockwaves are used to produce a biological response resulting in the body healing itself through the repair and regeneration of tissue, musculoskeletal, and vascular structures. The company's pulsed acoustic cellular expression systems, including dermaPACE system for treating diabetic foot ulcers and other chronic wounds; orthoPACE system for treating tendinopathies and acute and nonunion fractures; and Profile is used to provide therapeutic treatment of musculoskeletal conditions. Its portfolio of wound treatment solutions provides patients with a noninvasive technology that boosts the body's normal healing and tissue regeneration processes. In addition, the company offers UltraMIST, non-contact and non-thermal ultrasound therapy device used to treat diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, venous leg ulcers, deep tissue pressure injuries, and surgical wounds. SANUWAVE Health, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc. provides invasive medical devices used by professional healthcare providers for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease and oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium for treatment of peripheral arterial disease. The company's thrombus management portfolio includes AlphaVac system, an emergent mechanical aspiration device that eliminates the need for perfusionist support; thrombolytic catheters that are used to deliver thrombolytic agents, which are drugs to dissolve blood clots in hemodialysis access grafts, arteries, veins, and surgical bypass grafts; and AngioVac circuit is indicated for extracorporeal circulatory support for periods of up to six hours including off-the-shelf pump, filter, and reinfusion cannula, to facilitate venous drainage as part of an extracorporeal bypass procedure. In addition, it offers NanoKnife IRE Ablation System, an alternative to traditional thermal ablation for the surgical ablation of soft tissue; and peripheral products, which includes angiographic catheters and diagnostic and interventional guidewires, percutaneous drainage catheters, and coaxial micro-introducer kits used during peripheral diagnostic and interventional procedures. The company also provides drainage catheters for multi-purpose/general, nephrostomy, and biliary drainage; micro Access kits provides interventional physicians a smaller introducer system for minimally invasive procedures; VenaCure EVLT system that are used in endovascular laser procedures to treat superficial venous disease; and Solero MTA System includes solero microwave generator and the specially designed solero MW applicators. AngioDynamics, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Latham, New York.

