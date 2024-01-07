ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,977 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.16% of ANSYS worth $40,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in ANSYS during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in ANSYS by 276.9% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in ANSYS by 854.5% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $344.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $305.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $309.39. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $230.00 and a twelve month high of $364.31. The company has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.13. ANSYS had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 22.40%. The company had revenue of $458.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.57 million. Equities analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on ANSYS from $320.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded ANSYS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $356.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on ANSYS from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ANSYS in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.90.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 222 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.95, for a total value of $65,034.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,737.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 222 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.95, for a total value of $65,034.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,399 shares in the company, valued at $995,737.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 9,566 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.29, for a total value of $2,853,442.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at $63,827,199.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,058 shares of company stock worth $6,663,649. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

