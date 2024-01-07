APA (NASDAQ:APA) Stock Rating Lowered by Johnson Rice

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Johnson Rice from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Johnson Rice’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on APA. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of APA in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of APA in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of APA from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of APA from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $52.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $34.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. APA has a twelve month low of $30.67 and a twelve month high of $46.98. The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 3.31.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.25. APA had a return on equity of 92.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that APA will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APA. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 117.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in APA during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in APA by 228.6% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in APA by 2,535.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of APA by 70.3% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. 80.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

