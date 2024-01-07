Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Cut to Neutral at Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies downgraded shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have $205.00 price target on the iPhone maker’s stock, down from their previous price target of $220.00.

AAPL has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI reissued an outperform rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, September 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Apple from $198.00 to $189.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America reissued a neutral rating and set a $173.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Apple from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $199.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $181.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $124.89 and a fifty-two week high of $199.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.49. The company has a market cap of $2.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.34 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.69%.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $1,058,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,601,408. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $1,058,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,601,408. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 31,685 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total transaction of $5,661,792.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,237,944.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 165,452 shares of company stock worth $30,910,533. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parker Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 16,802 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

