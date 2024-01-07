ASD (ASD) Trading Up 28.6% This Week

ASD (ASD) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 7th. During the last seven days, ASD has traded up 28.6% against the US dollar. One ASD token can now be purchased for $0.0630 or 0.00000143 BTC on major exchanges. ASD has a total market capitalization of $41.64 million and $3.29 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ASD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005016 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00017953 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,068.21 or 0.99962270 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00011378 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00010635 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $79.22 or 0.00179704 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000065 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000059 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD is a token. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.06276829 USD and is down -1.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $3,314,758.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ASD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ASD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.