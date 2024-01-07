Ashtead Technology (LON:AT) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Ashtead Technology Holdings Plc (LON:AT – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 602.49 ($7.67) and last traded at GBX 602 ($7.67). Approximately 267,130 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 578 ($7.36).
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.91) price target on shares of Ashtead Technology in a report on Friday, December 15th.
In related news, insider Ingrid Stewart sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 596 ($7.59), for a total value of £178,800 ($227,683.69). 37.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Ashtead Technology Holdings Plc provides subsea equipment rental solutions for the offshore energy sector in Europe, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East. It offers survey and robotics equipment comprising geophysical, hydrographic, metocean, land surveying, positioning, ROV sensors, non-destructive testing, subsea inspection, remote visual inspection, and environmental products; mechanical solutions, consisting of subsea cutting, coating removal and cleaning, subsea dredging, ROV and driver tooling, intervention skids, topside support, recovery tools, pumps, reels, ancillary deck equipment, and fabrication solutions; and asset integrity solutions, including imaging and inspection, oceanographic, marine growth removal, monitoring, mooring and riser inspection, environmental monitoring, offshore construction and life of asset monitoring, offshore wind foundation inspection, analysis, 3D imaging and metrology, and remote operations.
