Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Shares Bought by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Free Report) by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,980 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 463,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 26,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,523,000. 41.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AY stock opened at $20.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.02. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.74 and a beta of 0.94. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 12 month low of $16.35 and a 12 month high of $29.81.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:AY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.08). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $303.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.36 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.49%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 413.95%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.63.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

