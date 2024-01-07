Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Atlassian in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp analyst J. Celino anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Atlassian’s current full-year earnings is ($0.21) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Atlassian’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.86 EPS.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.22.
Atlassian Trading Up 1.5 %
NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $226.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $58.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.36 and a beta of 0.71. Atlassian has a 52 week low of $116.40 and a 52 week high of $248.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $202.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.82.
Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 50.61%. The company had revenue of $977.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.59 million.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlassian
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Atlassian during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Atlassian in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Atlassian by 151.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Atlassian during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Atlassian during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 53.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Atlassian
In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.91, for a total transaction of $1,416,710.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,194 shares in the company, valued at $48,168,150.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.91, for a total transaction of $1,416,710.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,168,150.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.19, for a total transaction of $472,239.30. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 186,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,591,739.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 333,281 shares of company stock worth $65,635,579. Corporate insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.
Atlassian Company Profile
Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Atlassian
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Are defensive sectors ready to outshine growth in 2024?
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/1 – 1/5
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Is Bank of America a good stock to buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.