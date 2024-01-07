AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Price Target Lowered to $44.00 at Needham & Company LLC

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $49.00 to $44.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of AtriCure from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of AtriCure in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AtriCure from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $59.50.

AtriCure Price Performance

Shares of ATRC opened at $33.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.17 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.77 and a 200 day moving average of $43.02. AtriCure has a twelve month low of $32.17 and a twelve month high of $59.61.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $98.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.65 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 6.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AtriCure will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at AtriCure

In other news, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 1,248 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total transaction of $42,968.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,065.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATRC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,975 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AtriCure during the 1st quarter valued at $343,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,141 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 8,549 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 717,125 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $47,092,000 after buying an additional 46,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,103 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,182,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

