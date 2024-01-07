Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Purchased by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 134,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,532,000 after purchasing an additional 21,671 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at $571,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

ADP opened at $235.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $229.65 and a 200-day moving average of $236.93. The company has a market capitalization of $96.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.79. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.46 and a 1-year high of $256.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 102.59%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 66.59%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ADP shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.50.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

