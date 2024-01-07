Avantium (OTCMKTS:AVTXF) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Avantium (OTCMKTS:AVTXF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$3.88 and last traded at C$3.88. Approximately 419 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 510 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.86.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.82.
Avantium N.V., a chemical technology company, develops and commercializes renewable chemistry solutions in the Netherlands. The company operates through three segments: Avantium R&D Solutions, Avantium Renewable Chemistries, and Avantium Renewable Polymers. It offers furandicarboxylic acid, a building block for polyethylene furanoate (PEF); and PEF, a plant-based recyclable plastic for use as packaging material.
