Bailard Inc. Has $358,000 Stake in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Bailard Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of The Shyft Group worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 55.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in The Shyft Group by 1,501.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in The Shyft Group by 33.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in The Shyft Group by 29.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in The Shyft Group by 57.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at The Shyft Group

In other The Shyft Group news, CFO Jonathan C. Douyard bought 9,060 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.10 per share, for a total transaction of $100,566.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 81,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,716.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SHYF. BTIG Research lowered shares of The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of The Shyft Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

The Shyft Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SHYF opened at $11.46 on Friday. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.39 and a 52 week high of $34.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $392.96 million, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.88.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $201.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.70 million. Analysts forecast that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The Shyft Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is 24.69%.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

