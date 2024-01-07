Bailard Inc. Increases Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,316 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,486 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 1.2% of Bailard Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $37,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at about $2,717,000. Markel Corp raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth about $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth about $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth about $1,496,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Visa from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $266.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.80.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at $33,025,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,311 shares of company stock valued at $24,264,891 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Visa Price Performance
Visa stock opened at $259.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $252.92 and a 200-day moving average of $243.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.76 and a 52-week high of $263.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.
Visa Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.09%.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
