Bailard Inc. Sells 5,268 Shares of Crane (NYSE:CR)

Bailard Inc. decreased its holdings in Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 50.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,268 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Crane were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Crane by 97.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,031,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $584,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959,145 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Crane during the second quarter valued at $168,567,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 93.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,666,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $193,106,000 after buying an additional 1,285,048 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Crane by 158.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,066,021 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $145,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Crane by 77.0% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,410,330 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $180,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Crane
In other news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 27,527 shares of Crane stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total transaction of $2,893,913.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,051,174.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 27,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total value of $2,893,913.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,051,174.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 22,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total transaction of $2,399,595.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,343,750.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Crane Stock Performance
Shares of CR stock opened at $114.42 on Friday. Crane has a 52 week low of $67.28 and a 52 week high of $118.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $530.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.32 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Crane Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.54%.
About Crane
Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense, and space markets.
