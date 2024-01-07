Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Sells 78 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 632.0% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $147.42 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $135.83 and a twelve month high of $158.38. The company has a market capitalization of $347.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $148.77 and its 200 day moving average is $150.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The firm had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.04%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $6,069,281.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,240.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $6,069,281.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,240.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total value of $27,921.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 626 shares in the company, valued at $92,973.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,229 shares of company stock valued at $11,676,570 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank raised Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.41.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PG

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.