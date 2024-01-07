Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by JB Capital LLC

JB Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 857 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 333.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE BAC opened at $34.43 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $37.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.41.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank acquired 5,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $57,002.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,002.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.79.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

