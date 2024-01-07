Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,140,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,892 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.70% of VICI Properties worth $207,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 50.0% in the third quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in VICI Properties by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, December 14th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.08.

VICI Properties Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $31.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.33. The stock has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.94. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.63 and a 1-year high of $35.07.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.46%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

