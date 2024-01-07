Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 44,208 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,324,210 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 44,208 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.55% of Cheniere Energy worth $219,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,645 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,810 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 1,744 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,334 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,077 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $167.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $159.95. The stock has a market cap of $39.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.97. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.30 and a fifty-two week high of $183.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 50.46% and a return on equity of 154.07%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.44%.

Several analysts have recently commented on LNG shares. StockNews.com lowered Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.67.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

