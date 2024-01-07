Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 7,273 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,117,728 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,273 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.77% of Quanta Services worth $209,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PWR. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the third quarter worth about $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1,730.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $199.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.45 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.31. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.77 and a twelve month high of $219.17.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.09. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PWR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $219.00 price target on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $212.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $214.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Quanta Services

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.