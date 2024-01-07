Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Boosts Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,292 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Cisco Systems by 102,306.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,610,509,846 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,327,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,937,176 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 112,307.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,519,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,835,509,000 after acquiring an additional 59,466,550 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,028,781,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cisco Systems by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,788,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,943,593,000 after acquiring an additional 9,160,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 5,222.3% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,883,401 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,806,000 after acquiring an additional 7,735,281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $43,044.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $43,044.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $5,318,176.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 345,994 shares in the company, valued at $17,306,619.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,475 shares of company stock worth $7,464,194 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

CSCO stock opened at $50.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.56 and a 1 year high of $58.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.34.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 23.40%. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.13%.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

