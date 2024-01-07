Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Greatland Gold (LON:GGP)

Greatland Gold (LON:GGP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Shares of GGP opened at GBX 8.68 ($0.11) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.87, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 5.01. Greatland Gold has a one year low of GBX 5.70 ($0.07) and a one year high of GBX 11.70 ($0.15). The stock has a market capitalization of £441.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -938.00 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 9.62 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 7.76.

About Greatland Gold

Greatland Gold plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals in Australia. It explores for gold, copper, cobalt, and nickel deposits. The company's flagship project is the 30% owned Havieron deposit, covering an area of 38 square kilometers located in the Paterson province of Western Australia.

