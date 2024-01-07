Beyond (NASDAQ:BYON) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Beyond, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYON – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Needham & Company LLC upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. The stock had previously closed at $25.55, but opened at $27.13. Needham & Company LLC now has a $40.00 price target on the stock. Beyond shares last traded at $25.83, with a volume of 319,208 shares changing hands.

Separately, Barclays upped their price objective on Beyond from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other news, Director Marcus Lemonis bought 5,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.80 per share, with a total value of $99,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 166,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,792,966.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.83.

Beyond (NASDAQ:BYON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.08. Beyond had a negative net margin of 10.27% and a negative return on equity of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $373.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.85 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Beyond, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond and Bed Bath & Beyond Canada brand names.

