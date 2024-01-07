Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $17.46, but opened at $16.96. Bicycle Therapeutics shares last traded at $16.73, with a volume of 20,461 shares.

Specifically, CEO Kevin Lee sold 8,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $152,302.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 390,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,832,490. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 8,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $152,302.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,832,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nigel Crockett sold 2,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $46,252.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,950 shares of company stock worth $209,125. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BCYC. B. Riley raised Bicycle Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.43.

Bicycle Therapeutics Stock Down 2.2 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.96. The company has a quick ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 8.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $513.08 million, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 0.80.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $5.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.29 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 650.60% and a negative return on equity of 56.19%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bicycle Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCYC. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 118.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. It is developing BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease; BT5528, a BTC that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Ephrin type-A receptor 2; and BT8009, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Nectin-4.

Featured Articles

