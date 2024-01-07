bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAFW) Shares Up 30.7%

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAFW – Get Free Report) shot up 30.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 678 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 3,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

bioAffinity Technologies Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average is $0.21.

About bioAffinity Technologies

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing non-invasive diagnostic tests and targeted cancer therapeutics. The company offers CyPath lung, a diagnostic test, for early detection of lung cancer. It also researches targeted therapies to treat lung cancer and other diseases of the lung at the cellular level.

